Two more in Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office Test positive for COVID-19

Webb ordered anyone feeling sick, or around anyone who was sick or tested positive for COVID-19 not to come to work. Half of his staff on the fourth floor of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse is now working from home to reduce the number people from the office. They have also opened windows and doors to so there’s better air circulation and people don’t have to touch a doorknob. Spray bottles of hydrogen peroxide are available for people to spray and wipe things down.