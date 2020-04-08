Two more in Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office Test positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb confirmed two more people who work for the DA’s office have tested positive for coronavirus. That brings the total number of people from that department to test positive to three.
Webb says their test results came back positive Monday. He doesn’t believe one of them spread it to the other.
“The two who tested positive most recently had been out of the office for 11 or 12 days,” he says.
They work in an office across the street from the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, a block away from where the first District Attorney’s Office employee tested positive in March.
“I think it is most likely, that each of the three got it outside of the office. The office policy prevented it from spreading in the office,” Webb continued.
Webb ordered anyone feeling sick, or around anyone who was sick or tested positive for COVID-19 not to come to work. Half of his staff on the fourth floor of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse is now working from home to reduce the number people from the office. They have also opened windows and doors to so there’s better air circulation and people don’t have to touch a doorknob. Spray bottles of hydrogen peroxide are available for people to spray and wipe things down.
“Everything we’ve done in the office has been proactive, hyper vigilant to identify and quarantine if necessary,” Webb concluded.
A court order had been in place to end most in-person court proceedings until April 17th to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Webb added that has been extended to April 30th.
