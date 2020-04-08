Tuscaloosa City Schools adjusts grab and go meal plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School system has changed how it’s providing meals to students and their families while preventing the spread of coronavirus. The big change involves grab and go meals for Tuscaloosa City Schools starting Wednesday.
Julie Bennett was one of the first people to get a bag of food from Central High School Wednesday. She understood why the Tuscaloosa City School system is being more cautious when it comes to coronavirus.
“I think it’s better for them to do that cause a lot of people are scared of being out here like that,” Bennett said.
School employees asked Bennett and others to pick up their own pre packaged bag of food and carton of milk. Previously they would have handed it to them, but not anymore.
“We just wanted to do that to limit our exposure between families and with our bus drivers, our CNP staff and our employees that come out and help,” Deron Cameron, Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations.
Wednesday, the school system filled bags with three days-worth of food for people. Starting Monday, Tuscaloosa City Schools will provide meals for the entire week with one day a week service.
“I don’t see a problem with it. I see it might be beneficial,”said Carlos Humphries.
Some of the food given out Wednesday included pizza sandwiches and non-perishable items. Those meals will be given out in the future from 11am to noon.
