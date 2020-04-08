Several Auburn University students, employees test positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials at East Alabama Medical Center have confirmed that several members of the Auburn Family have been confirmed to have COVID-19 coronavirus.
Several students and employees have contracted the virus, but health officials have been able to keep the from virus from widespread outbreak within the community.
Officials say that all of the students who contracted the virus that they are aware of contracted the virus during spring break travels. All of the employees contracted the virus from household members or community spread.
A non-clinical employees at the AU Medical Clinic contracted the virus at home from a family member and exposed a few co-workers during the asymptomatic phase. They were, however, able to prevent an outbreak at the clinic.
EAMC officials are praising AU leadership’s decision to transition to online classes and allow employees to work from home in preventing an outbreak.
The exact number of students and employees diagnosed with COVID-19 was not made available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.