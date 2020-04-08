15 residents, 7 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Alabama nursing home

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday morning management at Columbiana Health and Rehabilitation received test results confirming that more than 20 residents and employees tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Joe Perkins, a spokesperson at the nursing home, Columbiana Health and Rehabilitation had been given permission from the state health department to test all residents and employees as a precautionary measure, whether they showed symptoms or not.
15 residents and 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Only two residents and four of the employees show any symptoms of the virus.
“As test results come in, we are taking every step to care for and treat those who test positive and using all measures at our disposal to protect those who test negative from contracting the virus,” says Perkins.
It takes 8-14 days to get test results back and in the meantime the nursing home faces a challenge.
“When someone is asymptomatic and it takes that long to get a test result back you can see the problems with trying to contain the virus,” said Perkins. “Our medical staff is facing extremely tough times working with the most vulnerable or our citizens and they come in every day and go to work and share the problems and exposure. They are very courageous people.”
