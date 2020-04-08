Police chase ends with man crashing into ditch in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A police chase ended Wednesday when a suspect crashed his car into a ditch in Bessemer on Hwy 150.
Hoover police requested assistance from Bessemer in a chase involving a man who has outstanding warrants in Bibb County.
The man was previously arrested for assault and officers had been actively searching for him.
The chase ended when the driver hit a ditch. The man was captured by a K-9 unit.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.