Police chase ends with man crashing into ditch in Bessemer
Chase ended on Hwy 150 in Bessemer (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | April 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 4:42 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A police chase ended Wednesday when a suspect crashed his car into a ditch in Bessemer on Hwy 150.

Hoover police requested assistance from Bessemer in a chase involving a man who has outstanding warrants in Bibb County.

The man was previously arrested for assault and officers had been actively searching for him.

The chase ended when the driver hit a ditch. The man was captured by a K-9 unit.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

