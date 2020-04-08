The Office of Civil Rights closing its compliance review and investigation over ventilator triage guidelines in AL

OCR has been in communication with the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state has agreed to remove all links to the 2010 Criteria from its websites and to comply with applicable civil rights law. It has further agreed to clarify publicly that the 2010 Criteria are not in effect; that it will not, in future CSC guidelines, include similar provisions singling out certain disabilities for unfavorable treatment or use categorical age cutoffs; and that it will also not interpret the current Guidelines in such a manner.