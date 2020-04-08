Mayor Woodfin works to ease COVID-19 concerns among employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tried to ease the concerns of city workers this afternoon. The mayor held a conference call and answered questions from city employees after a city worker tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor says these are uncertain times but told them the city is doing all they can to keep them safe.
“There is real fear. There is real anxiety. There is real concern and a lot of questions among our employees,” Woodfin said.
According to the mayor, an employee at city hall told a supervisor Tuesday, they tested positive for coronavirus.
“We implemented our protocol of removing the employee from the work space and began our tracking and tracing to see who this employee had come into contact with as well as any equipment they came into contact with,” Woodfin said.
The person’s work area, as well as the elevators were cleaned and equipment was removed.
Several questions during the conference call concerned hazard pay. Who got it and why others did not.
“Hazard premium pay would be applicable to employees working in situations that have high potential to exposure to COVID-19 through direct public contact,” Woodfin said.
This means, first responders, police and firefighters. public works and others at city hall. The employees were concerned about losing their job and they asked if they could be furloughed.
“Every decision I am making, every decision the leadership team is making is designed to keep every city employee employed,” Woodfin said
Woodfin said April 20th they will know how bad finances are for March. He expects even worse news in May for April.
The mayor said certain departments are deep cleaned such as city hall, police headquarters and city courts. PPE’s are on order and should arrive soon.
