Jefferson County Schools feeding program gets a “Kikstart” from local non-profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One week after announcing the school feeding program was ending, Jefferson County started again today providing meals for students, thanks to a non-profit organization.
Cars lined up as Kikstart Inc gave out free meals at Brighton Elementary Wednesday.
One mother of three was happy to see the return of the program.
“It’s great for the county to getting the children guaranteed lunches,” Traci Tilt, mother of three said.
Jefferson County schools stopped their program last week because of concern about exposure of cafeteria employees and students to COVID-19.
That’s when Kikstart stepped up to make the meals possible.
“It’s a blessing that we were able to do this. We want to share with the families and mostly the kids that weren’t able to get a meal. So this is our standard. This is what we were built to do,” head of Kikstart, Douglas Jackson said as he and his wife hustled to keep up with the demand for meals,
Kikstart serves about 25,000 kids in three school districts and four public housing associations. Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said Kidstart is the reason the program is back
“It’s important. I think they are better setup with mobile trucks to better serve our students,” Gonsoulin said.
Kikstart will be serving Jefferson County students free meals three times a week. Jackson said he hopes to grow to do more.
“If we get more vehicles we want to go out to Saint Clair County. They have asked us for service in Fairfield. We are lacking vehicles right now. We are working on it,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he hopes to get about $45,000 in donations for those trucks. He says he could use more volunteers. Gonsoulin added after this week they will evaluate where the program goes next.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.