Jefferson County DA treats some UAB nurses to lunch

Jefferson County DA treats some UAB nurses to lunch
UAB West nurses treated to lunch by Jeffco DA (Source: Danny Carr/UAB)
By WBRC Staff | April 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:35 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thank you, frontline heroes.

Wednesday Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr sent lunches to the nurses at UAB West.

He treated them to box lunches from Jason’s Deli as a “thank you” for all they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and always.

UAB West nurses treated to lunch by Jeffco DA
UAB West nurses treated to lunch by Jeffco DA (Source: Danny Carr/UAB)

There were 63 box lunches with three different nursing units getting one.

The lunches were paid for by Carr’s mentoring group, The District Attorneys League of Gentlemen, a 501c3.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.