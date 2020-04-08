Jefferson County DA treats some UAB nurses to lunch

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thank you, frontline heroes.
Wednesday Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr sent lunches to the nurses at UAB West.
He treated them to box lunches from Jason’s Deli as a “thank you” for all they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and always.
There were 63 box lunches with three different nursing units getting one.
The lunches were paid for by Carr’s mentoring group, The District Attorneys League of Gentlemen, a 501c3.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.