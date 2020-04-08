Hundreds on waiting list as Birmingham business collects old laptops for eLearning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What started off as a simple idea to help students in need has quickly turned into a booming operation.
We told you last week about a Birmingham business collecting old computers to distribute to kids for elearning.
Well, BTS Technologies tells us right after our story aired, the number of donated computers spiked.
They’ve already been able to give out about 100 computers to kids who otherwise wouldn’t have had devices to learn from home.
And while BTS has been able to help tremendously, there are 650 students on the waiting list to get a device.
On Wednesday, Putnam Middle School special education teacher Mark Gilbert picked up 27 devices for his students.
“I’m going to be just so happy that the students have something that they can use to access the classroom, access me through zoom, and access their other teachers so we can continue that learning while they are at home,” said Gilbert.
If your child or student is in need of a device, BTS wants to hear from you, but they are making requests from education systems a priority right now.
Click here to find out what you can donate and how to get on the waiting list.
