How long will it take to get my unemployment check?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In about three weeks, the Alabama Department of Labor has surpassed the entirety of unemployment claims in 2019. If you're waiting on a check, the Alabama Department of Labor is asking for patience.
“When will I receive my check?” That’s the number one question more than 239,000 people who have filed for unemployment since March 16 keep asking.
"It can generally take up to 21 days for a first payment to process, but people should know if it does take that long, you will receive multiple weeks in that one payment," said Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor. "We are doing everything we can to get those payments out faster than 21 days, but people should know it can take up to 21 days."
Due to the high volume of claims, the ADOL recommends filing online rather than over the phone. Over the weekend, they upgraded their website, which has helped with requests.
“The phone systems remain congested. That’s why we are encouraging anyone who can file online to please do so. That’s the fastest way to get your claim filed,” Hutchison added.
As far as the CARES Act that was passed by Congress to help with unemployment benefits, Hutchison says they are currently in the process of installing that program, which will distribute an additional $600 from the federal government to those who qualify.
"I can't give you a date on that, but we are definitely working on it, it will be in the very near future," said Hutchison.
You can file for unemployment online at the Alabama Department of Labor almost 24 hours a day except for Friday nights and Saturday during the day.
