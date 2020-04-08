Getting through COVID-19 is about remaining positive when facing adversity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fourteen years before the COVID-19 pandemic Timothy Alexander endured his own self-quarantine for two years following a car accident left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. He knows what most of us are going through. He knows how we can face this adversity and get through it.
“We have to keep our mindset positive,” said Alexander. "It is not an easy thing, but anything worth having is hard. You have to have a plan each day and be ready for anything, however remaining positive will help. Being negative will get us nowhere and push us into a difficult spot of possibly being depressed.
Alexander suffered his injury in 2006 while a student and football player at Birmingham’s Erwin High School. He eventually went onto University of Alabama-Birmingham to earn his undergraduate and a master’s degree.
Alexander now travels the country speaking to businesses and students of all ages about his story and overcoming a tough situation. It’s something we all can relate to during this time of the coronavirus.
You can learn more about Tim or schedule him as a speaker by visiting his website at www.inspiredbyta.com
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.