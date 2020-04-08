Gadsden gets a low score from website on social distancing

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s EMA director Deborah Gaither says the area has received poor grades on social distancing by a national website.
Deborah Gaither made those comments at Gadsden's regular Tuesday council meeting and repeated them Wednesday to WBRC.
Unacast.com compiles statistics by using GPS and receipts from area vendors. According to Gaither, Etowah County received a D minus on efforts to get people to remain at least six feet apart from each other, A late afternoon check shows that grade has increased to a D. And the county has a whole gets a C- on its efforts to fight COVID-19.
This score comes despite the fact that many Gadsden area parks are closed, and dining rooms are closed by state order.
Gaither says she's especially concerned about children playing together.
“We’re seeing several groups of children out playing together. Maybe they don’t know that they could get infected and infect someone else with the coronavirus. So we ask the parents, please educate your children,” Gaither said. “It could be detrimental to someone’s health, and you don’t want to be the person responsible for that.”
Gaither says she believes the numbers come from area big box stores, where entire families go to just get out of the house.
She urges residents to leave the family at home and only send one relative to the store.
Etowah County additionally received a C on non-essential visits.
On that same website, Calhoun County gets the same score--D for social distancing, C- overall, C on non-essential visits.
St. Clair County receives a D on social distancing, an F on non-essential visits and D- overall.
Jefferson County gets a B- overall, an A for non-essential visits and a D for social distancing.
Tuscaloosa County received a B- overall, an A on non-essential visits and D on social distancing.
As of Wednesday Alabama as a whole received a C- overall, a D on social distancing and a C on reducing social visits. The site says that score is up from Tuesday. The numbers are apparently updated in real time.
