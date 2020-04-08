A Fun Weather Experiment Regarding Cold/Warm Air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hey teachers and parents, here is a fun weather experiment you can conduct showing the same processes that lead to convection and thunderstorm development.
WHAT YOU WILL NEED: A Clear Container, Red/Blue Food Coloring, Ice, and Water
WHAT TO DO:
1.) The first step is to make a blue ice cube using the blue food coloring.
2.) Next fill the clear container 2/3 full of lukewarm water.
3.) Allow the water to sit for about 1-2 minutes.
3.) On one end of the container, add the blue ice cube. You can use a regular ice cube and add a couple of drops of blue for coloring on top of the ice cube.
4.) On the opposite end of the container, add three drops of red food coloring.
Watch what happens!
The cooler water will begin to displace the warmer water. This is a great lesson in air masses, horizontal air motion (advection), and vertical motion (convection). This shows how warmer air rises above more-dense cooler air. The same properties in our atmosphere that lead to precipitation development and thunderstorms. If you conduct the experiment be sure to share your photos on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
