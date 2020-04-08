FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms today and tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Wednesday morning mostly dry and very warm with temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog has formed for parts of West Alabama. Visibility could be a mile or less in some spots, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads this morning. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 a.m. I expect us to remain mostly dry this morning with only a small chance for isolated showers. With southerly flow, temperatures will likely warm quickly with temperatures in the 70s by 10 a.m. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s today.
SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY AFTERNOON: With plenty of daytime heating and unstable air in place, we could see showers and thunderstorms develop across Central Alabama during the afternoon hours. Timing for storm development will likely occur after 12 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m. Storms that form today will have the potential to produce frequent lightning, damaging winds, and large hail. These storms could pack a punch, so take all warnings seriously this afternoon. Majority of the models are showing storms develop along and south of I-20/59. The overnight models are a little aggressive on our storm chances this afternoon compared to yesterday. We will watch to see if storms can initiate with daytime heating. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates and warnings this afternoon and again tonight.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Thursday morning. Ahead of the front, we are expecting a line of intense storms to form in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The line of storms is forecast to move into far northwest Alabama around 1-3am Thursday. This line will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a low threat for isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat for severe storms will likely occur north of I-20 early tomorrow morning. I’m hoping the line of storms will trend weaker as they move into Central Alabama, but they will likely continue to pack a punch. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio on you so it can wake you up if a warning is issued for your area. I think the bulk of the rain and storms should come to an end around sunrise. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s Thursday morning.
DRYING OUT THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A cold front will move into Central Alabama giving us decreasing clouds and cooler air. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s Thursday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy at times with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph. Besides the wind, it should be a nice afternoon.
SLIGHTLY COOLER FRIDAY: We will likely start Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see mostly sunny conditions with highs in the low to mid-60s. High temperatures will trend 5-8 degrees below average for this time of the year. It looks like it will get chilly as we head into Saturday morning. The sky will be mostly clear with overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is looking mostly dry across Central Alabama. If you want to grill out or get some exercise, Saturday is the day to do it. We will see clouds slowly increasing with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will be possible after 7 p.m. Saturday in parts of west Alabama as a potent weather system begins to develop. Sunday is looking very stormy and wet.
NEXT BIG THING: Easter Sunday is looking very unsettled with a high chance for showers and thunderstorms. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Sunday. Timing and intensity of this system is still up in the air, but the models are all showing the ingredients necessary for a heavy rain, damaging winds, and tornado threat across the Southeast. Right now, it appears as if the greatest threat for damaging winds and tornadoes could occur for areas along and south of I-20. Areas between Birmingham and down to the Gulf Coast has the greatest potential for strong and severe storms. Once again, we highly encourage you to have multiple ways to receive critical weather information.
SEVERE WEATHER VS. COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS: Please remember that the imminent threat of severe weather will always be your first priority over COVID-19 distancing. If a tornado warning is issued, going to a shelter (or safe place) will always be your first priority. It is the most imminent threat to your life. If you have to go to a shelter with other people attending, just make sure you wear a mask and stay as far away from other people as possible. Please contact your city for information regarding shelters opening up in your area.
TURNING COOLER NEXT WEEK: Majority of the models are showing temperatures well below average as we head into next week. It is also trending mostly dry too. I think we will see several days of sunshine with highs in the 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s potential we could see temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s as well. Could there be a frost or freeze? I would not completely rule it out. Consider this a warning for those that plan on gardening in the near future.
