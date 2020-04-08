FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms today and tonight

FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Thursday morning. Ahead of the front, we are expecting a line of intense storms to form in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The line of storms is forecast to move into far northwest Alabama around 1-3am Thursday. This line will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a low threat for isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat for severe storms will likely occur north of I-20 early tomorrow morning. I’m hoping the line of storms will trend weaker as they move into Central Alabama, but they will likely continue to pack a punch. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio on you so it can wake you up if a warning is issued for your area. I think the bulk of the rain and storms should come to an end around sunrise. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s Thursday morning.