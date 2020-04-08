Farm product prices fall amid pandemic, but no shortage in food pipeline

Pate said the $2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump late last month should provide some relief to Alabama farmers. The USDA was issued $9.5 billion in emergency COVID-19 response funding to support impacted farmers, including producers of specialty crops, producers that supply local food systems and livestock producers, Pate said. Additionally, there will be a replenishing to the Commodity Credit Corporation’s borrowing authority by $14 billion, which will give the USDA resources to continue 2018 Farm Bill programs and other USDA programs uninterrupted.