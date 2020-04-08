Dozens more people get help from UAB’s Blazer Kitchen food bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thirty more people now need help, and are getting help through UAB’s on-campus food bank.
Blazer Kitchen continues to serve during the coronavirus crisis.
The Kitchen and its volunteers feed employees, students and patients during COVID-19 limited campus operations by distributing pre-packed bags of food, including canned fruits, vegetables and shelf-stable milk, meat and fish, rice, pasta and cereals, ready-made meals and more.
- More than 190 shoppers — 30 of them new — have shopped at the Blazer Kitchen locations since March 18; that is more than 6,100 pounds of groceries — or about 5,100 meals, says Lisa Higginbotham, manager of the UAB Benevolent Fund, which operates Blazer Kitchen.
- Since 1984, the UAB Benevolent Fund has worked to meet the needs of employees and the UAB community by offering a unique blend of employee charitable giving opportunities.
- The Benevolent Fund remains committed to providing programs that serve the Blazer community. The Employee Emergency Assistance Program is accepting applications online, and appointments will be conducted by phone or Zoom meetings, says Higginbotham.
“To help ensure employees and their families have sufficient food, Blazer Kitchen will provide pre-packed bags via drive-through,” Higginbotham said. “We know that, during the COVID-19 crisis, you need us more, not less, and we are committed to being there for you and our entire UAB family.”
“Food insecurity isn’t an issue that just disappears when a crisis arises,” Higginbotham said. “In most cases, it’s exacerbated. It is our duty to continue serving Blazers in need during these uncertain times.”
To donate to the UAB Benevolent Fund, which operates Blazer Kitchen:
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.