Crane falls over, destroys bridge under construction in Heflin

HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - A contractor is scrambling to get back to work after a crane fell on a bridge under construction in Heflin.
ALDOT spokesperson Linda Crockett confirmed it happened yesterday on State Highway 46 on the outskirts of Heflin.
Robert Garner, a witness who runs an RV park next to the bridge, says a wooden bridge, built to hold the crane, collapsed first. Then the crane fell into the water and its arm snapped the spans into pieces.
“The wooden bridge gave way. And we saw the crane coming down. And then we heard multiple snaps. And it was like a domino theory, it was just one snap after another,” he said..
Crockett says no one, not even the crane operator, was injured in yesterday's accident.
“Do not know at this time if this will delay the project,” Crockett said. “The original completion date is January 31, 2021.”
