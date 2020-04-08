Churches prepare for first-of-its-kind Easter Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The coronavirus continues to have a lasting impact on religious communities. With Easter Sunday coming up, local pastors are having to get creative to celebrate.
Pastor Derrick Jordan plans something special for Easter Sunday every year for his church members at Hope Everlasting Ministry. This year is no different, but very different.
“We are stretching our imagination. We are stretching our faith, but it’s really an exciting time,” said Pastor Derrick Jordan.
With the new state restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, the doors of churches won’t open on Easter Sunday, but the worship will continue.
“Easter is absolutely critical. It is the time that we celebrate our risen Savior. He’s not dead, we’re not dead. He’s living, so we’re living,” said Pastor Jordan.
Guidance from the state allows church leaders to hold service in their parking lots. So Pastor Jordan is holding a Park and Praise on Easter Sunday.
“Excited to see our people pulling into the parking lot, honking their horns, finding a place to park, and hearing the word of God,” said Pastor Jordan.
Calera Baptist Church leaders had to get creative too.
“Our vision and mission has not changed. We’re still ministering to the community and to our members, we’re just having to understand how to do that in the new reality,” said Pastor Jason Jarvis, Calera Baptist Church.
Staff are working this week to deliver hundreds of communion packets to doorsteps of members to have for their virtual Easter Sunday service.
“We recognize Easter and serve God and if this is the way we need to do it, then we’re not going to let the circumstances prevent us from doing so,” said Pastor Jarvis.
The church is planning to deliver about 500 communion packets.
The leaders at Calera Baptist Church says they’re delivering to doorsteps to maintain social distancing. Leaders at Hope Everlasting Ministry says they’ve coordinated with local police to ensure that they can respect laws and the seriousness of COVID-19, but still celebrate.
In Birmingham, city leaders have had regular teleconferences with religious leaders.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.