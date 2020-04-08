Catholic churches celebrating Holy Week, Easter Sunday online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past several weeks, Catholic churches, like Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, have turned to the internet for the first time, to stream Mass.
Prince of Peace has been live streaming Mass on Facebook and like many Catholic churches across town, that’s exactly how they will broadcast Easter Mass on Sunday. Saint Paul’s Cathedral downtown has even borrowed cameras from EWTN, the global Catholic network that’s located in Irondale, to help with streaming services.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions across the nation and state, public worship is not allowed at this time. One of the biggest questions regarding the Catholic faith is not being able to receive Holy Communion.
“If you can’t receive communion, you can go online and Google it and you can find the Spiritual Communion prayer. During this difficult time, the Holy Father has also said that the Spiritual Communion prayer is the same as receiving the actual Body and Blood of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist," said Kelly Doss, Prince of Peace Parish Operations Manager.
The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham says churches will continue to live stream daily Mass along with all the Holy Week liturgies. “We will not celebrate the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday due to social distancing,” said Father Douglas Vu, Director of Media Relations for the Diocese of Birmingham.
For live Easter Sunday streaming times through the Birmingham Diocese, click here.
