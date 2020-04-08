6 Birmingham attractions offer free virtual experiences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite places to visit during spring may be currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, but many Birmingham attractions are offering free virtual tours and other digital experiences online.
1. The Birmingham Zoo
Once staff at the Birmingham Zoo realized their doors would be closing due to the pandemic, they quickly launched their idea to produce educational and fun videos available online.
“Our goal is to stay connected, let our members know we’re here and caring for the animals, plus show cool behind the scenes opportunities,” Roger Tobert, VP of Education for the Zoo said.
Though their spring break zoo camp was canceled this year, the Zoo currently offers a “Virtual Zoo Camp” at 11 a.m. three times a week on Facebook and Instagram, along with corresponding activity sheets online that are great for kids who are learning from home.
The Zoo also shoots a short “Meet the Neighbors” segment featuring different animals. It’s posted on Facebook and Instagram daily at 1 p.m.
Torbert said the zoo staff plan to compile the videos they’re producing (entirely on iPhones!) into an online gallery so teachers can access the videos and activity sheets, which will correspond to their classroom standards.
2. McWane Science Center
If you’re starting to get cabin fever from staying inside, check out McWane Science Center’s Cabin Fever page to learn how to make your own lava lamp, fossils from coffee grounds, or balloon rockets. They also offer videos of science demonstrations, including how to make your own bath bombs, on their YouTube page.
3. Birmingham Botanical Gardens
Though it’s disappointing to miss the springtime beauty budding at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in person, the gardens are sharing photos and videos of their grounds online.
Explore the Japanese Garden in a 2 minute virtual tour that shows off the stunning blooms, waterfall and iconic red bridge. You can also learn what the Japanese Cherry blossoms symbolize in a virtual tour on their Facebook page.
Their magazine The Garden Dirt is also available in a digital format online.
4. Vulcan Park and Museum
Vulcan Park and Museum is sharing historical information and photos of Vulcan statues around Birmingham on their Facebook page. Learn more about Birmingham’s history by listening to author Ashley Chestnut read her children’s book “Right Here in Birmingham” on the park’s YouTube channel. You can find coloring pages based on the book and other “learning at home” activities, including Birmingham-themed STEM activities, on their website.
5. Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
The BCRI is inviting people of all ages to voice their answer to the question, “How is the COVID-19 pandemic changing our community?” You can share your answer over the phone, email or in a video on social media with the hashtag #WhenResilienceSpeaks.
The BCRI, “which has a tradition of collecting oral histories about the experiences of activists and eyewitnesses to history here, is launching this intergenerational dialogue about our current circumstances to and the implications for our collective future,” according to their website. Some stories and data will be shared in real time, and others may be curated for a future exhibit. Learn more about how to share your story here.
The BCRI is also offering 25 lesson plans about the Civil Rights Movement for students who are all learning from home.
6. Birmingham Museum of Art
If you’re looking for an art project you can do at your kitchen table, or want to immerse yourself in a painting you’ve never studied before, the Birmingham Museum of Art website is place to go. Director Graham Boettcher is highlighting one work of art from different galleries three times a week on Facebook Live, then those videos are being saved on the website.
The museum is also selecting one of their 27,000 pieces of artwork to feature online as the Work of the Week. Their “Studio to Go” section can help spark creativity at home with art project ideas for all ages. They also have digital puzzles and “I Spy” games with paintings online as well.
