Battlefield Bandanas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - "As a paramedic or as a police officer you have patients that are either throwing up or they’re spitting or they could be bleeding and this protects not only your face, the neck and your entire face and then it comes down over your chest and a lot of our gowns only come to the top of our chest. It leaves your whole neck and your upper chest open. " Dr. Maureen Muecke is describing The Battle Field Bandana, a new product which shows promise in providing more protection from COVID-19. The bandanas are being sold online in packs of ten for $2.50 per bandana.