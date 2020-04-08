Battlefield Bandanas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - "As a paramedic or as a police officer you have patients that are either throwing up or they’re spitting or they could be bleeding and this protects not only your face, the neck and your entire face and then it comes down over your chest and a lot of our gowns only come to the top of our chest. It leaves your whole neck and your upper chest open. " Dr. Maureen Muecke is describing The Battle Field Bandana, a new product which shows promise in providing more protection from COVID-19. The bandanas are being sold online in packs of ten for $2.50 per bandana.
According to one of its creators, Mike Wilty, "COVID-19 will not penetrate this white fabric. It’s not a respirator but it’s an actual penetration shield against COVID-19. We’ve accessed a huge rolls, thousands of yards of this PRO VENT PLUS a protection fabric and a we’ve arranged to have it cut into these Battle Shield Bandanas so that they’re available widely to The General Public. "
The Bandanas are being cut and sewn at Lori Higginbothem's Magic Stitches in Birmingham.
“It’s just such a good product and I have been a good friend of Mike’s for at least fifteen years. I was just thrilled that he has asked us to be a part of this and we have the tools to do it.”
Dr. Muecke says this may not be the ultimate solution but it will help. “There’s a lot of people that can’t get the COVID-19 Mask and they say a paper mask will work just fine. A, that’s better than nothing is what I would say but this is better than that.”
The Battle Field Bandanas are available on line: www.stopcv-19.com.
