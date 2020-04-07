What’s the coronavirus recovery rate in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a question a lot of you have been asking: What is the recovery rate in Alabama for people who get coronavirus? The short answer: The state is still trying to figure that out.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the recovery data is still coming in. He says we don’t have it yet simply because the state just started getting COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. Harris says it takes a while to know that information.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are tracking the recovery rate worldwide. As of 10 p.m. on April 6, of the over 1.3 million cases, over 277,000 people have recovered from coronavirus. Health experts have been telling us all along that a majority of people who get COVID-19 will recover.
"When people are infected, they take a little bit of time as you know to recover. We know that just by looking around the world over the past three to four months, around 80% of people have a pretty mild illness and so I don’t know that we would expect that to be any different here,” Harris said.
That Johns Hopkins dashboard is not reporting how many people have recovered in the U.S. Some health experts say that may change once there’s a uniform reporting system in place among local and state governments.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.