Weeping Mary Baptist Church encouraging sick people to be tested for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa church is partnering with the city to encourage people who may need to be tested for coronavirus to do so.
Weeping Mary Baptist Church partnered with the city of Tuscaloosa. The church has a way to forward people with COVID1-19 symptoms to the city so they can get help.
“Whatever issue that any of us may face today in our community is easily outweighed by this pandemic,” Rev. Ricky McKinney explained.
McKinney, Pastor of Weeping Mary Baptist Church, said they are working to encourage people with symptoms related to coronavirus to get tested. The church has links to a survey created by the city of Tuscaloosa on its website and Facebook page they can fill out.
“I believe that we have a responsibility to ourselves and to these individuals to make sure that we do everything that we are supposed to to make sure that we do not spread this virus,” said McKinney.
Questions include basic information about them, their health, have they had any illnesses and if they needed to be tested would they. That survey is then forwarded to the city where they can be directed to local testing options available to them.
“Please don’t let anything stop you from if you are symptomatic from completing this survey, contacting 3-1-1 if you have these symptoms and letting somebody know so we can make sure you the necessary medical treatment,” Rev. McKinney added.
The Church’s website is www.weepingmarybaptistchurch.com. You can also find a link to the survey on the church’s Facebook page.
