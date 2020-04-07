Pediatricians across Alabama adapting to treat patients during the pandemic

“The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges to our healthcare, economic, and social systems unlike anything we have ever experienced in our lifetimes. The social distancing orders have caused a significant decline in primary care visits,” said Wes Stubblefield, MD, FAAP, President of the Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics. “My colleagues that I have spoken with are experiencing decreases of 50-80% of their normal patient visit volumes, even with the use of telehealth, and many of them have had to furlough staff.”