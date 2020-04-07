Kikstart plans to work with school districts to feed students during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more school districts ending their meal distribution programs, one non-profit is stepping up in a big way to make sure kids are fed while school is out.
Kikstart says their mission is to help those most vulnerable in the community, and now with school out and meal distribution programs ending because of COVID-19, they knew their responsibility increased tremendously.
Kikstart founder Dr. Douglas Jackson said they’re now working with Jefferson County Schools, Birmingham City Schools, Fairfield and the Birmingham Housing Authority.
Jefferson County Schools tell us they will release information regarding distribution Tuesday, and feeding will begin Wednesday. That’ll put them at 25,000 meals per day.
They’re running three different kitchens in two shifts, 8 trucks will go out at designated stops.
They provide breakfast and lunch in the same bag.
Dr. Jackson says their meals are sealed, which is a safety feature, their employees are spaced apart at the facilities and record their temperature. Masks and gloves are worn at all times.
“I just feel great in spirit and heart to know that I can give back to where I grew up and where I make my home today,” said Dr. Jackson.
They’re in need of more volunteers to help package the food.
Right now, the plan is to provide these meals until June 5.
