FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few storms move in Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Tuesday morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 60s. We are watching a little disturbance that is producing spotty showers south of I-20/59 this morning. Most of us will remain dry this morning, but I anticipate higher rain chances developing across west Alabama by this afternoon and evening as a disturbance moves into our state. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler this afternoon thanks to cloud cover. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Greatest area to see rain today will be along and south of the I-20/59 corridor. We can’t rule out some thunderstorms today, but most of them should stay below severe limits. A few stronger storms will be possible later today for Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Sumter, and Bibb counties. Main threat will be strong winds and small hail.
FIRST ALERT: We can’t rule out a few isolated showers or thunderstorms tonight and into tomorrow morning. Most of us will remain dry and very warm with lows only dropping into the low to mid 60s. We will trend very warm tomorrow with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. With plenty of unstable air in place, any storm that forms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the main round of showers and storms could move into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front will move through our area enhancing our storm chances during this time frame. We will have to watch out for the potential to see strong winds, frequent lightning, and hail as these storms move southeast from Tennessee and Mississippi. The tornado risk with this system is very low, but not zero as we head into Wednesday night. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information tomorrow night.
TRENDING COOLER: Thursday will trend drier as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Clouds are expected to decrease Thursday night into Friday morning giving way to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday should be dry and cool with highs in the mid-60s. Models are hinting that even cooler air could move in Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.
EASTER WEEKEND: Models are starting to agree that an area of low pressure will form and spread widespread showers and storms into Alabama on Easter Sunday. Saturday should remain mostly dry with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances could increase along and south of I-20 Saturday evening and into Saturday night. Sunday is looking very wet and stormy as an area of low pressure develops. There is a chance we could see strong and severe storms in this particular setup. It remains too early to determine if we will see a severe threat. There’s a chance the strongest storms could remain along the Gulf Coast. If the threat continues to show up on models, we will let you know. I feel confident that heavy rain could be likely during the morning and afternoon hours. Rain should move out of our area Sunday night giving way to cooler and drier conditions Monday.
BELOW-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show temperatures well below average going into next week. High temperatures could stay in the 60s next week, which will be 5-10 degrees below average for mid April. The GFS model suggests we could see temperatures dip into the 30s next Monday night and Tuesday night. Could we possibly see temperatures near freezing? I can’t rule it out, but it remains to be seen. Plan on the potential to see a frost of some sort early next week.
