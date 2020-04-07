FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few storms move in Tuesday afternoon

FIRST ALERT: We can’t rule out a few isolated showers or thunderstorms tonight and into tomorrow morning. Most of us will remain dry and very warm with lows only dropping into the low to mid 60s. We will trend very warm tomorrow with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. With plenty of unstable air in place, any storm that forms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the main round of showers and storms could move into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front will move through our area enhancing our storm chances during this time frame. We will have to watch out for the potential to see strong winds, frequent lightning, and hail as these storms move southeast from Tennessee and Mississippi. The tornado risk with this system is very low, but not zero as we head into Wednesday night. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information tomorrow night.