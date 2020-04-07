Etowah County Superintendent takes part in “Ask a Superintendent” webinar

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County school superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby says he and the teachers in his system have quickly learned to adapt to new technology in the trying era of COVID-19.
In fact, the ability to adapt, he believes, may become the theme of this generation.
Cosby took part Tuesday in a GoToMeeting webinar called "Ask the Superintendent," held by the Gadsden Area Chamber of Commerce.
One idea he is considering is to temporarily discontinue the food distribution program.
As we told you before, they gave away five breakfasts and five lunches at a time for each student last week.
Cosby was asked if the program might continue through the summer.
He says he may "hit the pause button on it" soon, until the Governor rescinds her orders, for two reasons.
"Grocery orders are getting more scarce than they were, as far as on the bulk end of things as far as we get," Cosby said. "But also, the overlying issue is, I want to keep our employees safe, I want to keep our families safe."
Cosby says the distance learning is going well, his own children received their assignments Sunday through Google Classroom.
He says the system is doing a "hybrid" lesson plan, some parts distributed online and some distributed via packet.
He asks that parents remain patient, and says none of the school work being assigned is “busy work.” He says it’s important at each student’s grade level.
He still hopes the county’s graduating seniors can have graduation ceremonies at some point, even if they’re held in mid-summer.
