Eager to plant? You may reconsider after reading this

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of us with a green thumb are eager to plant seeing it has been so mild, but it still might not be safe to plant certain varieties, even though the average last frost date has already occurred.
Always check the label on any plants you buy and especially seeds to know when it is best to plant them in the ground. Right now, there are several vegetables that would be fine to plant along with many annuals, like pansies.
If you are like me, I have set outside a few spider plants, but if we were to forecast lows in the 30s, then I would take them inside.
I have much larger, sensitive plants that I want to put outside, but the smart thing to do is to wait until May 1. They are heavy too, and once I put them out they’ll stay out until the fall.
I took a chance last weekend and because I’m impatient. I planted sunflower seeds that have germinated. If we forecast freezing temperatures then I’ll go out and cover them and hope they survive. Luckily, I have a ton of extra packets of sunflower seeds and can try and grow them all over again if they don’t make it if it were to drop to the frosty range.
Frost can occur when the low temperatures is 36 degrees or colder because that temperature is actually measured several feet above the ground. Right at the ground, it is usually several degrees colder. So if we forecast temperatures at or below 36 degrees, then plan on the frost potential.
The temperature forecast for next week is for below normal temperatures. One of the long range models hints at frost or even a potential freeze. A lot can change between now and then, so be sure to check back with us for updates on the temperature forecast. We will provide updates on WBRC FOX6 News, online and on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
Happy planting!
