Cleveland photographer joins ‘Front Steps Project’ documenting stay-at-home life in Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is one of hundreds participating in a national movement called the “Front Steps Project,” where photographers take portraits of families, right on their front steps.
Last week Natasha Herbert joined the creative movement, which started in Massachusetts when photographer Cara Soulia decided to capture families in quarantine.
“I decided to just go ahead and do it on the front porches, keeping those bounds in place," said Herbert. ”They have memories. They have memories that they can cherish through these dark times."
Photographers practice social distancing and shoot the subjects at least six feet away on their front steps.
Instead of paying for the session, families are encouraged to make donations to a local charity.
Since then, hundreds have signed on and the hashtag #frontstepsproject has gone viral.
Herbert tells 19 News she shoots everyone, but is particularly focused on communities of color in the greater Cleveland area.
“I find it very important to showcase the beauty and light of African-American couples, and it’s definitely a passion of mine so I wanted to move that forward in this project," she said.
Cleveland Heights resident Kiera Evans said her parents haven’t been on their regular date nights since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
She told 19 News the photo shoot is the highlight of their week.
“When I saw the project, I’m all about positivity and finding the light in the storm, and so with what we’re going through, it’s an amazing way to keep going. I wanted to support," said Evans.
The goal is raise money for charity and inspire joy during the coronavirus pandemic.
“So it’s really just spreading light and joy to families," said Herbert.
Herbert has photographed more than a dozen families. The photographer tells 19 News she also wants to document essential workers at their businesses during this time.
Click here to book a session.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.