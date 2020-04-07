Birmingham City employee tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirms a Birmingham City employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Any coworkers this person came into contact with have been talked to and will be tested.
Woodfin says the employee was not in contact with the public.
The patient was immediately removed from the work field including any equipment the person may have used.
We do not know what department the employee worked in.
Woodfin said everyone’s hearts and minds are with the employee and he hopes the person is in recovery.
