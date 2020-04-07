Birmingham City Council to vote on hazard pay for first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday the Birmingham City Council is voting on an item to appropriate $500,000 for hazard and overtime pay for City employees working during the COVID-19 health crisis.
“As a Council we have an obligation to make sure the City’s business can continue despite the public health crisis,” President William Parker said. “We are committed to doing whatever we can to help our first responders and workers who are on the front lines of this public health crisis.”
