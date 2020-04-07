‘Beyond the Classroom’: St. Clair County Schools starts distance, online learning

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Paper packets. Online classrooms. Emails to teachers.
Welcome to “the new normal” for Alabama public schools.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the state’s K-12 education system to make unprecedented adjustments to finish the 2019-20 school year.
“(Monday), alone, we had a kindergarten teacher hand deliver all her packets and materials to each one of her students in their homes,” said St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard. “We’re trying to keep the best human relationships that we possibly can in these adverse conditions. I’m very proud of the staff for really thinking outside the box and going above and beyond to try to meet the needs of the students.”
St. Clair County Schools calls its plan for the final 7+ weeks of the school year, “Beyond the Classroom.” Howard says it’s a “blended” plan that includes online instruction, as well as paper packets.
He says that plan evolved in the last week, as the state’s health orders changed. Howard says initially, the system planned to print a week’s worth of work for students who needed it. That changed to two weeks’ worth of assignments. He says the system ultimately created one large packet of work to protect the health of both teachers, staff and students.
St. Clair County schools has 9,600 students, and 18 schools.
Howard said each building is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.
“There was a little miscommunication with teachers,” said Howard. “To make sure we keep up our social distancing, and stay around ten staff members on campus at a time, we decided to schedule an allotted timeframe for those four hours. They have a four-hour window to get all their work done. If they already completed it, or it takes them five minutes to do it, I told them to get out of the building because we want to make sure we keep everybody as safe as we possibly can.”
Howard said the school system’s learning plan won’t negatively impact students.
“We are going to look at where they were at the end of the third nine weeks, and everything that they do, even though we are meeting new objectives that need to be taught, we’re going to make sure their grades don’t suffer because of the situation we’re currently in,” Howard said.
Howard said the pandemic is forcing educators to look at education through “a different lens,” pushing them to educate in new, different ways.
Howard also praised the work of the school system’s Child Nutrition Program staff, which he says prepares about 30,000 meals each week
