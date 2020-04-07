America Red Cross asking COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

The American Red Cross is supportive of FDA’s effort and is committed to assisting with plasma collections from carefully-screened recovered COVID-19 patients to enable rapid access to treatment for the most seriously ill patients. At this time, the Red Cross is working closely with FDA to develop a process to identify and qualify individuals who have recovered from the virus and have the necessary antibodies to participate in this effort. The Red Cross encourages individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and are currently healthy, to visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid to submit their contact information and answer questions to help determine initial eligibility. The Red Cross will then follow-up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility and participation.