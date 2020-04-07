Alabaster CityFest 2020 is canceled

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster CityFest 2020 has been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
The festival had been scheduled for June 6 on the grounds of Thompson High School in Alabaster.
The Alabaster Arts Council emailed this statement: While this cancellation is something our team couldn’t have imagined even a few weeks ago, the COVID-19 health crisis has affected our community since with school closure, business suspensions and cancellations of spring and some summer events and sports at the school and city level. Though our June 6 date is outside the current Federal guidance for social distancing, much planning and promotion is required in intervening weeks to make CityFest the success it has been traditionally. The current restrictive climate and media landscape simply do not afford those opportunities.
The Alabaster Arts Council has long been committed to producing a festival that is successful for both our community and our sponsors. The Council believes the best path to success for the festival is to redirect our energies to planning for Alabaster CityFest 2021.
You make plans now to join us for what will certainly be a better-than-ever CityFest on June 5, 2021.
