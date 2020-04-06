WBRC On the Side of local businesses with Connect. Shop. Buy.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 has a new website to help local businesses get the word out about services they offer, and how consumers can get in touch. The service is free.
Alabama’s most trusted source for news and information is On Your Side helping you and supporting local businesses.
Business owners are encouraged to upload their information on this site https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/central-al.
The site allows people to click on the type of service they need from food, to shopping, to medical.
Business information can include services you offer, rates, hours and contact information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.