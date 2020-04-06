UAB dedicates a residence hall to house heroes on the front lines, students’ belongings stored

We appreciate you sharing your concerns with us and are here to support our students. Within reason, and with health and safety as our top priority, we will do what we can to minimize difficulties for our students. We will continue to monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state health departments, as well as orders from local and state elected officials to coordinate the safe retrieval of students’ belongings at the appropriate time. Last Friday, Governor Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order that does not allow non-essential visits to campus. A previous shelter-in-place ordinance issued by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin imposed similar restrictions.