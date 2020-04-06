Reactions to stay-at-home order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders are not reporting any problems with the Stay-at-Home Order issued by Governor Ivey on Friday.
Birmingham Police tell WBRC Fox6 News there were no violations or enforcement actions.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said on Friday he expected to see increased restrictions beyond his original order. The health department is getting information and legal advice to see if those tougher restrictions can be applied to businesses or public meeting places.
On Friday, the stay-at-home order came out. The top targets of the order included Birmingham City Parks where people were congregating and the big retailers where customers were jamming inside.
“We are beginning to see people are taking this seriously. We are very thankful for that. We do know it’s a huge sacrifice. It is really saving lives.” Dr. Wesley Willeford, the Jefferson County Health Department said.
A Birmingham mother is dealing as best she can with the order and the spread of the coronavirus.
“I already did all of my grocery shopping. So that’s great. I don’t have to go to the grocery store as often and try not to eat out. I don’t know what they are putting into the food,” Chanel Russell said.
Russell admits it won’t be easy to just stay at home.
“It’s kind of boring but I’d stay home for healthy purposes for safety purposes of my child and my children.” Russell said.
Health leaders said people in Jefferson County will have to stay home a while longer.
“Our projected peak is thought to be closer to the third week of April. So, our worst time is still yet to come. We have another two weeks before we see that,” Willeford said.
A spokesman for the city of Birmingham did tell us there were no problems with enforcement of the order either at city parks or big retailers.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.