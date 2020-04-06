St. Clair County Superintendent clarifies teacher work email

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - School system employees in St. Clair County are upset over what they call their superintendent’s reluctance to keep teachers at home. This led to an open letter from their union representative with the Alabama Education Association.
St. Clair County’s Superintendent Mike Howard says his initial email about teachers working through the pandemic was misconstrued. I talked with the teachers union rep who tells me teachers felt concerned and intimidated by the email.
It started with a letter from Superintendent Mike Howard, titled “St. Clair County School Expectations”. In it, he talks about employees working as directed during a “modified schedule" saying ‘We intend to accomplish these tasks with limited “on campus” time for employees. Tracee Binion with Alabama Education Association says many teachers felt uneasy about what they considered a requirement to be on school campus to complete their work.
“They were worried not only about themselves, but their coworkers, their families that they’d be going home to, and spreading something in the community. I did reach out to Mr. Howard for clarification about this and I was told at the time that even if they couldn’t come up and work their four-hour shifts that they would have to make it up later," says Binion.
Two days later on Friday, Binion wrote an open letter, formally asking Howard to relax the directives and allow essential workers to work from home. The same day, Governor Kay Ivey issued more strict stay-at-home guidelines. Howard then sent another email on Sunday afternoon stating that no more than 10 employees should be on site at any given time, and if you’re able to work from home, then do so.
“I don’t know why my email on April 1st made people think they were forced to work four hours," Howard said. "In my email to principals and supervisors, I clearly said that you are not to make them be on campus the whole time.”
“I think Mr. Howard really does have the best interests of the students in mind. In his priority of ‘put the kids first’, he forgot that the employees’ safety is also important," says Binion.
Binion says this is the result she was hoping for. Mr. Howard reiterates in his email this is something they’ve never tried before, and to have patience with everyone involved and that if employees have any questions, they are to call their supervisors.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.