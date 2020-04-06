Several reasons to look up at the night sky this week

SEE IF YOU CAN SPOT THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: Sunday night, we were treated to an incredible fly-over by the International Space Station. There were few clouds in the sky, temperatures were pleasant, and a nearly full moon made for perfect fly-over viewing. But if you missed it, there will be a five minute viewing window Monday night at 7:31 PM looking north-northwest. However, our forecast calls for increasing clouds Monday night, so hopefully we will catch enough breaks to spot the station. Also, the station will be lower on the horizon at 27º and will be disappearing over the eastern horizon. There will be another small viewing window Monday night at 9:09 PM, for about a minute, looking to the west. The station will reach a max height of 21º and disappear to the west-southwest.