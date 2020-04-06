Royal Cup Coffee reducing hours & eliminating positions for ‘significant’ number of employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The conoravirus pandemic is impacting one of Birmingham’s most prominent brands, forcing layoffs and a reduction in workers’ hours.
Chip Wann, CEO and President of Royal Cup Coffee, issued the following statement over the weekend:
"Given the impact of the ongoing pandemic on our customers, COVID-19 has had an immediate and overwhelmingly negative impact on our company’s operations. Since the outbreak of the virus domestically, we began reducing as many expenses as possible. Unfortunately, given our current volume levels, it became necessary to reduce our workforce. We did not make this decision lightly.
“We communicated directly with a significant number of our team members that we are reducing work schedules and eliminating some positions. While this decision was very difficult and reviewed at great lengths, we determined the hardest decision – the one that directly impacts members of our team – had to be made. Our focus is to get to the other side of this crisis and restore as many positions as possible over time.”
The details of how many employees were laid off was not released.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.