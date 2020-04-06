Organizations team up to feed 100 service workers in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, several organizations will feed dozens of service workers in Tuscaloosa.
It’s a community effort to provide for some of those hit the hardest, service workers like maids, cooks, housekeepers and more.
The meals are for individuals who did not have enough time to plan for the negative financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers with West Side Community Action Council, Beulah Baptist Church and Miracle Valley Community Outreach met Friday to organize food packages for families.
Today they plan to feed 100 families of service workers. You must show proof of employment in the last 45 days when you stop by the church for food pickup.
The food will be distributed drive-through style.
The groups realize some of these people have children who have no other resource to rely on except the donations from organizations like theirs.
“These are people who live pay day to pay day, so we felt that individuals with families again would need the extra resources until some benefits from the state and federal level that will come down to them," said Ernestine Tucker with West Side Community Action Council.
They will be feeding families 11-1 p.m. every Monday for the next six weeks, starting this today at Beulah Baptist Church.
This program is funded primarily through donations if you’d like to help.
For more information or to make a donation, call Earnestine Tucker at 205-345-0201.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.