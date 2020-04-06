Lupus patients concerned about access to medications during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lupus patients depend on medication to help relieve them of inflammatory pain. Unfortunately, these drugs are becoming harder to find.
There are growing fears that their access to the drug hydroxychloroquine may be limited. This is because some say it could benefit those with the coronavirus.
This drug has been around for more than 60 years, but since President Donald Trump mentioned it could help coronavirus patients more people have tried to get it. That is worrying lupus patients.
Jefferson County Special Ed teacher Tracy Spraggins spoke earlier with WBRC Fox6 News about dealing with lupus. She depends on hydroxychloroquine to relieve lupus symptoms. Spraggins is concerned now about getting the drug.
“I wouldn’t be able to have the medication I need to continue my work. I could possibly have a lupus flare if I don’t have the medication,” Spraggins said.
A flare would mean inflammation and increased discomfort. The head of the Lupus Foundation Mid-South Chapter, also a lupus patient, said shortages are occurring.
“I have lupus. I have a 90-day prescription. My pharmacy is only able to fill it for 14 days. Which is alright, but I have to call in more frequently,” Tracy Rode, CEO Lupus Foundation Mid-South Chapter said.
Despite being touted as a help for coronavirus patients by President Trump, healthcare leaders said not enough studies have been done to prove the drug works and is not harmful.
“Would I be putting people on it just out of the blue. No, I would not. I think we need more studies on that,” Dr. Wesley Willeford, with the Jefferson County Public Health Department said.
The Lupus Foundation has asked the pharmaceutical industry to insure lupus patients have access to the drug. Rode said some lupus patients in hospitals have been asked to bring their own supply of the drug to keep them from using the supplies for cornavirus patients.
