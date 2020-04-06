JeffCo deputies arrest man for burglarizing school & numerous other offenses

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old man faces numerous charges and is being held without bond after Jefferson County deputies say he was spotted exiting Fairfield High School through a broken window.
Deputies say Rodriques Speed is charged with five counts of felony failure to appear, one count of misdemeanor failure to appear, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trasspassing, using a false identity and third-degree escaping custody.
Deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity just before 1 a.m. on April 6 at Fairfield High School, where they observed the suspect exiting the building through a broken window. Deputies, and the Star 1 helicopter, chased the man until he was located hiding under bleachers at the football field.
Deputies say the suspect then escaped while being taken to a patrol vehicle. He was recaptured.
The suspect identified himself as Jerry Smith, but deputies later determined that he is Speed. Deputies also learned the suspect had six outstanding warrants for his arrest.
In total, deputies found three broken windows at the school.
