JeffCo coroner asking for help seeking family of 48-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office are asking for help finding the family of a 48-year-old man.
Coroner Bill Yates says Adrian K. Anders was found unresponsive on March 26 in the 4300 block of 74th Place North in Birmingham. He died at St. Vincent’s Hospital that morning.
The cause of death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected.
At this time, Yates says all efforts to locate family have failed. The coroner’s office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating the decedent’s family and, is asking that family or anyone with knowledge of family to please contact the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
