Huntsville Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One employee of the Huntsville Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Huntsville Police had approximately 18 employees tested for COVID-19 the past few weeks. All of those tested were quarantined and have since received a negative test result. Staffing and patrolling have not been affected by employees in quarantine.
The only employee that tested positive for COVID-19 was an employee who was tested on March 25th and did not get results back until Friday April 3rd.
That employee was quarantined during that time frame and was not working. That same employee has been tested again, and it came back negative. the employee will return to work after getting one more test.
