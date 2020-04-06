Homeschooling expert offers advice to parents amid school shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, April 6, is the official restart of schools in Alabama since schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. But, instead of heading back to the classroom, students will be learning at home.
Home-schooling expert Debbie Landry has 30 years of experience with 13 of those years teaching her three children.
“All three graduated. All of them graduated from college. Two of them have their master’s degrees,” she said proudly.
Landry is currently an administrator at Crossroads Christian School and plans to become the director of Home School Alabama upon retirement. Landry said parents should give themselves time to get adjusted to the new normal.
"Don’t expect it to go perfect the first week,” said Landry.
Landry says learning at-home is not seven or eight hours of instruction like a traditional school day.
“It’s not going to take them all day to do their school work," she laughed.
You make the schedule.
“Are we going to do our school work in the morning or in the afternoon? Are we going to take a walk at 4 o’clock in the afternoon? Are we going to cook supper together?" Landry said. "Learning is not about just doing the academics they’ve been assigned by their teachers. Learning can be something like putting those math skills to work by cooking, or baking.“
Just because you’re at home it doesn’t mean you’re alone.
“If you need help, ask for It,” She advised.
Several school systems in the metro Birmingham area report teachers will be available to parents to help with school work.
Landry said this website khanAcademy.org is also a great FREE resource for parents and students.
She hoped the time at home helps everyone strengthen their family bonds.
“Look for the good in this very difficult very stressful time,“ she said.
Alabama schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year.
