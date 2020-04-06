Gardendale church gets creative to fill pews for Palm Sunday service

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in almost a month, Senior Pastor Steve Baccus didn’t feel so alone as he preached his sermon to the congregation at Gardendale Mount Vernon United Methodist Church on Facebook Live.
During the Palm Sunday service, as some of the chairs in the sanctuary had been empty, they were now filled with flat families. By flat families, I mean cut-out cardboard pieces of art that resemble members of the congregation.
“What a wonderful idea,” said Baccus. “Our church staff wanted to give something for the families to do together as we ‘Stay at Home’ and it really made it nice for me to see some familiar looking faces as I preached the word of God.”
Children and parents did the work together, which allowed families to jointly work on a project and experience some bonding time during the COVID-19 Pandemic. For more information on the church you can visit gmvumc.org.
