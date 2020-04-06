Gadsden mayor urges people to wear masks, follow social distancing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s mayor, Sherman Guyton, has renewed his calls for social distancing after Governor Ivey’s stay at home order.
Now he’s also requesting citizens wear masks in public. The mayor seized on the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control as a way to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC recommends even wearing a bandanna if that’s all you have. He also acted on his own observation.
He says he took his wife to a national chain store in Gadsden. While she went into the store, wearing a mask, he stayed in the car and counted people as they came out of the store.
“There were about 56 people who had no masks. And there were about 18, who had a mask. And if people would just pay attention and do these things, I think we could really cut down on all of that,” Guyton told WBRC.
Guyton was one of the first mayors in the state to close many of the city’s parks, and close parts of the rest of them. Noccalula Falls Park, for instance, still has some trails open, while the Pioneer Village, train, playground and pavilions are all closed.
Guyton said he acted after seeing numerous reports of people congregating in the parks in violation of social distancing guidelines.
“That’s what you don’t need, you don’t need to be in a crown all day,” Guyton said.
