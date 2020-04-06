Free oil change offered to DCH health system workers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Even small businesses are stepping up to show healthcare workers their hard work is appreciated, and that it’s not going unnoticed.
Brenda Williams took advantage of the free oil change being offered to DCH Medical Center employees at Auto Tech and Tires in Tuscaloosa this month.
“It’s a good gesture. I think everybody is going out of their way to make sure everyone is OK,” Williams told WBRC.
The business has been offering this special to employees at both DCH Tuscaloosa and Northport since April 1.
“I had to do something as a locally owned business. I had to do something for the healthcare workers. So I said hey, why don’t I just offer them a free oil change service,” the owner Nick Kahn explained.
Mechanics here have changed the oil more than a hundred vehicles for free here since then.
“It really makes you appreciate the business. And I think when this hard time passes it will also help me to remember those who were appreciative of our hard work on the front lines,” according to Felicia Tuamokumo, a respiratory therapist added.
Kahn considers these medical workers essential when it comes to battling coronavirus in West Alabama. Changing their oil for free is his way of telling them thank you.
“I really wanted to help them out in any way possible and this is only way I thought that I could help them out,” he concluded.
You can set up an appointment by calling (205)248-7695 or go online at www.autotechandtires.com .
